Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crime ring exchanged stolen baby formula for drugs in Mississauga, Ont.: police

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 6:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peel Regional Police bust crime ring trading stolen baby formula, vitamins for drugs'
Peel Regional Police bust crime ring trading stolen baby formula, vitamins for drugs
WATCH: Nearly a dozen people are facing 33 charges for allegedly stealing high-demand baby product, including formula and vitamins, and trading it for drugs. The investigation, Peel Regional Police dubbed 'Project Bengal' was sparked by a community complaint, and lead to the arrests. Lexy Benedict reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say 11 people face charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in Mississauga, Ont., that allegedly involved exchanging stolen baby formula and other products for drugs.

Peel Regional Police say the four-month investigation, dubbed Project Bengal, revealed an organized crime group responsible for trafficking of drugs and thefts from retail businesses in the city’s Meadowvale area.

Investigators say suspects were allegedly stealing high-demand baby products, including formula and vitamins, to exchange them for drugs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say they used security footage and other investigative techniques to identify key suspects and two properties used for storing stolen products and to consume drugs.

They say officers seized over half a kilogram of cocaine and a variety of other illicit drugs, along with a significant amount of stolen items and proceeds of crime.

Police say about $30,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered and returned.

Story continues below advertisement

They say 11 people have been arrested and charged with offences related to drugs and stolen property.

Trending Now

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said officers were able to make the arrests thanks to help from community members.

“Complaints from the community, combined with increased police presence by our 11 Division Community Incident Response Team (CIRT), enabled the dismantling of an organized crime group targeting commercial retail businesses and trafficking drugs,” he said in a statement.

“This investigation demonstrates the power of collaboration, and the vital role community trust plays in keeping our neighbourhoods safe.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices