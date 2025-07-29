Crime ring exchanged stolen baby formula for drugs in Mississauga, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say 11 people face charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in Mississauga, Ont., that allegedly involved exchanging stolen baby formula and other products for drugs.

Peel Regional Police say the four-month investigation, dubbed Project Bengal, revealed an organized crime group responsible for trafficking of drugs and thefts from retail businesses in the city’s Meadowvale area.

Investigators say suspects were allegedly stealing high-demand baby products, including formula and vitamins, to exchange them for drugs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they used security footage and other investigative techniques to identify key suspects and two properties used for storing stolen products and to consume drugs.

They say officers seized over half a kilogram of cocaine and a variety of other illicit drugs, along with a significant amount of stolen items and proceeds of crime.

Police say about $30,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered and returned.

Story continues below advertisement

They say 11 people have been arrested and charged with offences related to drugs and stolen property.

Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said officers were able to make the arrests thanks to help from community members.

“Complaints from the community, combined with increased police presence by our 11 Division Community Incident Response Team (CIRT), enabled the dismantling of an organized crime group targeting commercial retail businesses and trafficking drugs,” he said in a statement.

“This investigation demonstrates the power of collaboration, and the vital role community trust plays in keeping our neighbourhoods safe.”