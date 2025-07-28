Menu

Crime

RCMP have arrested suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Siksika Nation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 6:28 pm
1 min read
The RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in a hit and run on the Siksika Nation on Saturday that killed two people and sent another to hospital in critical condition. View image in full screen
The RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in a hit and run on the Siksika Nation on Saturday that killed two people and sent another to hospital in critical condition. Global News
The RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run on Siksika Nation that killed two people.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff told Global News the vehicle suspected to have been involved in the crash has also been recovered, and homicide-related charges are expected to be laid.

The crash happened on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the Siksika Nation, about an hour east of Calgary.

A group of five people were walking when they were hit.

Two men, ages 27 and 45, died in the collision. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The two other people in the group were not hurt.

The RCMP say the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025 and the driver and vehicle responsible fled the scene. View image in full screen
The RCMP said the hit and run took place around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.  Homicide-related charges are expected to be laid. Global News

The RCMP said more details on the arrest are expected to be released soon.

RCMP are also asking has further information about the crash to call the Gleichen detachment at 403-734-3923.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling  1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

