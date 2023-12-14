2 Siksika Nation men face 24 charges after armed robbery at cannabis shop

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the Gleichen Cannabis Store and they are facing two dozen firearm and robbery charges.
Officers were called to the store on Nov. 27, and say two suspects entered the store with a gun and demanded cannabis products. Police said in a statement Thursday that the two suspects fled the scene in a stolen car with an unspecified quantity of cannabis products.
The RCMP Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (SAD CRU) took over the investigation into the robbery and conducted a search warrant at a residence on Siksika Nation, Alta., on Dec. 7, with help from Gleichen RCMP.
As a result of the raid, Brandon Royal, 23, who is a resident of Siksika Nation, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Wearing a disguise with intent
- Fail to comply with a release order (x2)
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order (x2)
- Possess a firearm knowing its serial number has been altered, defaced, or removed
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence
- Careless use of a prohibited firearm
Royal remains in police custody and will be appearing in Alberta Court of Justice in Siksika on Dec. 14.
SAD CRU executed a second search warrant on Dec. 12, at a home on Siksika Nation in relation to the armed robbery.
Kyler Wolfear, 24, a resident of Siksika Nation, was arrested and has been charged with the following:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Wearing a disguise with intent
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose (x2)
- Possess a firearm knowing its serial number has been altered, defaced, or removed
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence
- Fail to comply with release order (x2)
- Possession of stolen property over $5000
Wolfear also remains in police custody and his next court date is Dec. 14, in Siksika.
