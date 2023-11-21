Cannabis lobbying group petitions government to raise THC levels in edibles

It’s been just over five years since Canada legalized the recreational use of cannabis. Since then, hundreds of companies and thousands of stores have popped up across the country. There haven’t been any changes to legislation in those five years, but a cannabis advocacy group is hoping to change that.

“After having a conversation with one of the MPs, I realized that this was something we could ask for and might be able to achieve sooner,” said Jennawae Cavion, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

NORML is circulating a petition asking that the Canadian government raise the amount of THC allowed in cannabis edibles and drinks to 100 milligrams per package, up from 10 mg. The group argues that for an experienced user, 10 milligrams would be the equivalent of one light beer. This means more gummies, chocolates or drinks filled with sugar will need to be consumed to reach the desired effect.

“Ten milligrams is a great dosage starting point, and I think that as long as we can have multiple servings per package, that’s the perfect way to look at it, and it’s also how most other jurisdictions have looked at it,” Cavion said.

NORML also argues that an increase in THC limits would deter users from going to the unregulated market, which is known for more potent products.

It adds that a change could also lead to unregulated producers jumping ship and producing on the legal market.

The cannabis users we spoke to hope a change in legislation does come.

“A lot of people, especially if they have to use it for medical purposes, need a bit more. And in terms of cost-efficiency, I think it would make sense to up it,” Jed Milner said.

“The portions are quite small which results in you having to consume high levels of sugar, and eating two or three cookies before bed or something like that. It’s a bit ridiculous,” Darcy Mann explained.

The petition has around 2,000 signatures, which is enough to be read in the House of Commons, and which is expected to happen this spring.

Cannabis advocates hope by then to have many more signatures, and that the petition will convince the government to have another look at the rules around dosages.