Canada

2 teenage suspects identified in series of armed robberies at Calgary cannabis stores

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 1:30 pm
Calgary police have identified, arrested and charged two underage suspects wanted in connection with a string of brazen robberies at three cannabis stores last month.

Police are crediting the public for their help in identifying  the suspects of the violent armed robberies.

The suspects, who are 16- and 17-year-old boys, were arrested in connection to matters unrelated to the robberies and cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Although the suspects have been apprehended, police say the investigation into the series of robberies is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference case# 23489541/3869.

