Calgary police seeking info on suspects after series of cannabis store robberies

Calgary police are looking for help to identify multiple suspects they believe are connected to a series of cannabis store armed robberies.

Since Nov. 14, a dozen cannabis store robberies have happened in Calgary, including one where police said the suspects kicked the store clerk unconscious and brandished a knife.

Police said other weapons like a handgun and a hammer were used in other incidents.

The Calgary Police Service released CCTV images on Thursday in an effort to identify the suspects and to “encourage the public to be wary of suspicious behaviour or activity near cannabis retail stores.”

The suspects are described as males wearing dark clothes, hoodies with the hood pulled up, masks and gloves.

Investigators believe the suspects target cannabis stores for cash and goods which can be re-sold illegally, and believe they are the same group responsible for the series of similar robberies.

CPS encourages business owners and members of the public to be aware of safety and security protocols and to be vigilant of suspicious individuals or activity around stores. An immediate call to police is suggested if people notice things unusual or if a crime is in progress.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the identities of the suspects is asked to call 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.