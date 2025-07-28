Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southwestern Ontario blasted by summer heat waves

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 3:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Watering your plants the right way'
Watering your plants the right way
RELATED: While many love the warmer weather, knowing how and when to water your plants in summer can be a challenge. Ross Hull was joined by Gardening Expert Carson Arthur to learn more about how much water your plants require, when they need it, and if different weather conditions change how you need to care for your plants.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Parts of Ontario have been feeling the heat this summer, with the southwestern part of the province experiencing its fourth heat wave of the summer.

Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says while heat waves are not uncommon this time of year, what does stand out is the number, with typical summers only seeing two to three a year.

“Still a month or two left in summer to get more heat into the area, but it is looking like it has been warmer than typical,” says Flisfeder.

For a heat wave to be called an area, it has to have two consecutive days or more with the temperature hitting at least 31 C, with overnight lows of at least 20 C.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In southwestern Ontario, a heat warning has been in place since Sunday with temperatures expected to hit 33 C, with the humidity making it feel like it’s in the low 40s, Flisfeder warned.

Story continues below advertisement

The heat wave is expected to last into Tuesday, with the temperatures dropping slightly from the highs seen on Monday.

This is comparable to what the area has seen throughout the summer, except for a heat wave in June reaching into the mid-30s and the humidex making it feel like 45 C.

“Most of the other events we’ve been seeing so far this summer have been a little bit milder, relatively speaking,” Flisfeder says.

Trending Now

As to what is causing the heat, Flisfeder says it can vary from summer to summer.

“We’ve been seeing a more frequent influx of warm, humid air coming in from the United States this year. So it really is year-to-year dependent on how the overall atmospheric patterns come out to play.”

Flisfeder recommends people try to stay shaded during the hottest parts of the day and remember to stay hydrated.

“This has been a very warm summer already, and it’s expected to continue to be above seasonal through the rest of July and in through August,” he says

“The key things to remember are to stay cool as much as possible, reduce strenuous activity outdoors — that you’re at least reducing the risk of exposure and potential heat-related illness.”

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices