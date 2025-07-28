Southwestern Ontario blasted by summer heat waves

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Ontario have been feeling the heat this summer, with the southwestern part of the province experiencing its fourth heat wave of the summer.

Steven Flisfeder, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says while heat waves are not uncommon this time of year, what does stand out is the number, with typical summers only seeing two to three a year.

“Still a month or two left in summer to get more heat into the area, but it is looking like it has been warmer than typical,” says Flisfeder.

For a heat wave to be called an area, it has to have two consecutive days or more with the temperature hitting at least 31 C, with overnight lows of at least 20 C.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In southwestern Ontario, a heat warning has been in place since Sunday with temperatures expected to hit 33 C, with the humidity making it feel like it’s in the low 40s, Flisfeder warned.

Story continues below advertisement

The heat wave is expected to last into Tuesday, with the temperatures dropping slightly from the highs seen on Monday.

This is comparable to what the area has seen throughout the summer, except for a heat wave in June reaching into the mid-30s and the humidex making it feel like 45 C.

“Most of the other events we’ve been seeing so far this summer have been a little bit milder, relatively speaking,” Flisfeder says.

As to what is causing the heat, Flisfeder says it can vary from summer to summer.

“We’ve been seeing a more frequent influx of warm, humid air coming in from the United States this year. So it really is year-to-year dependent on how the overall atmospheric patterns come out to play.”

Flisfeder recommends people try to stay shaded during the hottest parts of the day and remember to stay hydrated.

“This has been a very warm summer already, and it’s expected to continue to be above seasonal through the rest of July and in through August,” he says

“The key things to remember are to stay cool as much as possible, reduce strenuous activity outdoors — that you’re at least reducing the risk of exposure and potential heat-related illness.”