Trump explains fallout with Epstein, denies ever visiting his private island

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he threw Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and ended their working relationship years ago because “he stole people who worked for me.”

Speaking to the press during a Monday meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer while in Scotland, Trump said the confrontation with the convicted sex offender came after Epstein poached at least one more employee from him after being warned never to do it again.

“That’s such old history, very easy to explain, but I don’t want to waste your time by explaining it,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter about the rift between the two men, who had close business ties as well as a personal friendship.

“But for years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn’t talk because he did something that was inappropriate,” the president said.

View image in full screen U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28, 2025, in Turnberry, Scotland. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“He hired help, and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that work for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again,” Trump said.

Epstein then became “persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did, if you want to know the truth.”

A White House spokesperson said last week said Trump expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for “being a creep.”

Questions from reporters on Monday prompted an extended digression into the Epstein case as Starmer sat quietly at Trump’s side.

Trump continued, stressing multiple times that he “never had the privilege” of visiting Little St. James — the 72-acre private island owned by Epstein off the coast of St. Thomas, where it’s alleged the financier took underage girls to abuse them.

“By the way, I never went to the island and Bill Clinton went there, supposedly, 28 times,” Trump told reporters.

“I never went to the island, but Larry Summers, I hear, went there. He was the head of Harvard and many other people that are very big people,” he continued.

“Nobody ever talks about that. I never had the privilege of going to his island. And I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn’t want to go to this island.”

View image in full screen Jeffrey Epstein’s former home on the island of Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Emily Michot/Getty Images

Trump appeared with Epstein at social events in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump’s name, along with many other high-profile individuals, appeared multiple times on flight logs for Epstein’s private plane in the 1990s. Trump has denied ever being on the plane and has not been officially accused of any wrongdoing.

On Monday, when asked about last week’s Wall Street Journal report that said the president allegedly drew a picture in a birthday letter for Epstein years ago, Trump said, “I don’t do drawings, I’m not a drawing person.”

He said he would make exceptions for charity — sketching buildings — but insisted, “I don’t do drawings of women.”

The Journal report says the letter signed by Trump included a provocative drawing of a woman.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump is asking a federal court in Florida to force Rupert Murdoch to give a deposition for the president’s lawsuit against the Journal within 15 days, citing the media mogul’s age and physical condition.

Trump sued the Journal, owned by Murdoch, in U.S. District Court in southern Florida on July 18 for its story reporting on the president’s ties to Epstein.

The president’s motion to the court on Monday noted Murdoch is 94 years old, is believed to have suffered several health scares in recent years and is presumed to live in New York, reports The Associated Press.

“Taken together, these factors weigh heavily in determining that Murdoch would be unavailable for in-person testimony at trial,” Trump’s request to the court said.

Trump has been under growing pressure from his supporters and political opponents to release more information about the Justice Department’s investigation into Epstein, who officials ruled died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this year promised to release additional materials related to possible Epstein clients and the circumstances surrounding his death. The Justice Department reversed course this month and issued a memo concluding there was no basis to continue investigating and no evidence of a client list.

Those findings sparked an angry outcry from some of Trump’s supporters who have long believed the government was covering up Epstein’s ties to the rich and powerful.

View image in full screen American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Fla., in 1997. Davidoff Studios / Getty Images

A key House committee is looking into the investigation of Epstein for sex trafficking crimes, working to subpoena Trump’s Department of Justice for files in the case, as well as hold a deposition of Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Republican-led House Oversight and Government Reform Committee acted just before House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sent lawmakers home early for a month-long break from Washington. The committee’s moves are evidence of the mounting pressure for disclosure in a case that Trump has unsuccessfully urged his supporters to move past. But they were also just the start of what can be a drawn-out process.

The committee chairman, Rep. James Comer, said he told the speaker that “Republicans on the Oversight Committee were going to move to be more aggressive in trying to get transparency with the Epstein files. So, we did that, and I think that’s what the American people want.”

Comer has said that he is hoping that staff from the committee can interview Maxwell under oath on Aug. 11 at or near the federal prison in Florida where she is serving a lengthy sentence for child sex trafficking.

View image in full screen From left, Donald Trump and then girlfriend (and future wife), Melania Knauss, financier Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios / Getty Images

On Sunday, Vice President JD Vance used a speech in his home state of Ohio to address the growing controversy.

Vance insisted that the Trump administration isn’t trying to cover up information from the investigation that’s in the public interest.

Vance said Trump asked Bondi to release all “credible information” but that the process “takes time.” The DOJ has asked for grand jury transcripts to be made public, but a judge in Florida has rejected that bid while requests remain pending in New York.

Vance said Trump wants “full transparency” in the case and alleged that prior administrations went “easy on this guy.”

— With files from The Associated Press and Reuters