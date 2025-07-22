Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump may lose MAGA base over Epstein files

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 3:40 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump plagued by MAGA backlash from handling of Epstein files'
Trump plagued by MAGA backlash from handling of Epstein files
WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump used to demand the release of incriminating files related to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. But Trump is now doing a 180, dismissing the idea of a secret, high-profile client list as a 'hoax.' As Jackson Proskow reports, Trump is struggling to escape the backlash from his MAGA supporters over the handling of the Epstein files case.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Republican Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene says President Donald Trump is risking losing the support of his MAGA base if he does not follow through on his word to release the Epstein files.

In an X post on Monday, Greene, a regular proponent of Trump, without mentioning the president by name, warned that if he did not release the files, his loyal supporters would turn on him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. View image in full screen
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025, in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

“If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People,” Taylor Greene wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“If not. The base will turn and there’s no going back,” she continued.

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else,” she added.

Her message comes weeks after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi walked back her promise to deliver documents she said the administration had, detailing the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s criminal activity, including a supposed list of wealthy, high-profile clients.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It also comes on the heels of growing calls from powerful Republicans — including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, former vice-president Mike Pence, FBI head Kash Patel and its deputy, Daniel Bongino — to release the files.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump, however, has been defiant, describing supporters hung up on the Epstein files as “weaklings” who were helping Democrats. “I don’t want their support anymore!” he said in a social media post.

Click to play video: 'Trump sues Wall Street Journal for $10B over article tying him to Jeffrey Epstein'
Trump sues Wall Street Journal for $10B over article tying him to Jeffrey Epstein
Trending Now

Last Thursday, the president found himself entangled in a new problem when The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) shared never-before-seen details of a sexually suggestive note — which the outlet says included a hand-drawn sketch of a naked woman seemingly drawn by the future president — Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein, his then friend, as part of a 50th birthday gift organized by the former financier’s aide at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump denied the note was his creation and, according to the WSJ, said the letter was “a fake thing.”

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he added. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Story continues below advertisement

The WSJ described the drawing  as including “a pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts,” with the president’s signature written in a “squiggly” font below her waist and a final line that reads: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The day’s revelation — coupled with frustration from Trump-allied lawmakers on Capitol Hill — pushed Trump to abruptly reverse course and direct Bondi to try to make some of the documents in the case public.

Bondi said she would seek court permission Friday to release grand jury information, but it would require a judge’s approval, and she and Trump were silent on the additional evidence collected by federal law enforcement in the sprawling investigation that Bondi last week announced she would not release.

On Tuesday, in what activist Al Sharpton says is a distraction tactic from “the firestorm engulfing Trump over the Epstein files and the public unraveling of his credibility,” the president released 240,000 previously sealed FBI documents detailing its extensive surveillance of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

— With files from The Associated Press

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices