Auto theft in Canada fell 19% in 1st half of 2025, industry group says

Canadians saw fewer auto thefts in the first half of this year compared to a year ago, according to a new report by Équité Association.

The industry group, which focuses on insurance crime and fraud prevention, reported 23,094 private passenger vehicles stolen in the first six months of this year — a drop of 19 per cent compared to 2024.

“Canada is a safer place today than it was at the height of the auto theft crisis,” said Terri O’Brien, Équité’s president and CEO.

The report goes on to commend action by governments of all levels, law enforcement and the insurance industry, saying it helped to contribute to the decrease.

The biggest drop in auto theft was found in Ontario and Quebec, the report shows, with a 25.9 per cent and 22.2 per cent drop, respectively.

Those two provinces saw some of the highest rates between 2021 and 2023, Équité notes.

Some provinces saw a smaller drop, however, with Atlantic Canada seeing a nine per cent drop and Western Canada experiencing a 9.4 per cent decrease.

The report did specify that Alberta’s auto theft decreased by 12.5 per cent.

Équité’s numbers are in line with a recent report from Statistics Canada last week, which saw a 17 per cent drop in the rate of motor vehicle theft since 2023.

That drop followed a three-year rise in police-reported car thefts.

Last year, the federal government convened a national summit on fighting auto theft and published a plan to curb the problem, including giving the Canada Border Services Agency $28 million to tackle the rising rates.

“Canadians have endured the significant impacts of vehicle crime, and while these first half of 2025 numbers are encouraging, the fight is far from over,” said Bryan Gast, Équité’s national vice-president, investigative services.

The national recovery rate for the first half of the year was 56.5 per cent, up from 53.1 per cent last year. But nationally, 44 per cent of vehicles stolen in 2025 remain uncovered.

The report points out, as Gast notes, those involved in auto thefts “continue to evolve their tactics,” including stealing vehicles bound for “chop shops” or using re-VINs.

A re-VIN occurs when the original vehicle identification number (VIN) is replaced with a new, fraudulent number that can help in the illegal resale or export, according to Équité.

Équité also suggests the uncertainty created by continued automotive and steel tariffs currently imposed by the U.S. could result in the automotive market for used and after-market parts becoming more lucrative for criminals.