Elks pivot to Fajardo in a Friday night clash against the Riders

The Elks are mired in another slow start to a season.

Sitting last in the CFL Western Division with a 1-4 record, the team is making a quarterback switch as they visit the 5-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night from Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

After starting the first five games, Tre Ford will be the backup on Friday to veteran Cody Fajardo who will make his first start as the member of the Elks.

“To put as simply as possible, our football team is looking for a spark,” Kilam said.

“We feel like making a quarterback change will be that spark.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We feel like making a quarterback change will be that spark."

Ford is coming off rough outing against the B.C. Lions where he passed for only 34 yards in a 32-14 loss back on July 13.

The Elks offensively have struggled with staying on the field ranking last in time of possession, and averaging a league low 48 offensive plays per game, and 17 first downs per game.

Fajardo this season is 9 of 11 for 107 passing yards and one touchdown pass. The two-time Grey Cup champion has a career 71.1 completion percentage and is noted for both his quick release and decision-making skills.

Friday will mark the first time Fajardo will face the Riders since leaving the organization in 2022.

The Elks will be tasked in slowing down the Riders offence led by Trevor Harris. The 39 year-old recently set a new CFL record with nine straight starts of recording a completion percentage over 70 per cent.

The Elks will be missing two players on defence as corner Devodric Bynum has been placed on the six-game injured list with a chest injury.

Canadian safety Royce Metchie won’t play because of an ankle injury and is on the one-game injured list. The Elks will add defensive back J.J. Ross who will make his first CFL start.

Also, newly signed Bryce Cosby will play along with defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson, and linebacker Alex Raich. Receiver Kearis Jackson and linebacker Brock Mogensen will come off the roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Cody Fajardo

Running back: Justin Rankin (Fullback: Tanner Green-GTD)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, Mark Korte, David Beard, Gregor MacKellar, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Steven Dunbar, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Kaion Julien-Grant, Zach Mathis

Defence

Defensive line: Brandon Barlow, Jared Brinkman, Jake Ceresna, Noah Taylor

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Chelan Garnes

Defensive backs: J.J. Ross, Kordell Jackson, Kenneth Logan Jr., Kobe Williams, Tyrell Ford

You can hear Friday’s game between the Elks and Riders on 880 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 5:30 p.m.

The opening kickoff from Mosaic Stadium in Regina will be at 7 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.