Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder case against father of nine-year-old Montreal girl moves to a grand jury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal man charged with murder after 9-year-old daughter found dead in New York'
Montreal man charged with murder after 9-year-old daughter found dead in New York
Related: Montreal man charged with murder after 9-year-old daughter found dead in New York
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The case against the father of a nine-year-old Montreal girl found dead in Upstate New York will move directly to the grand jury stage.

The court in Ticonderoga, N.Y., and the secretary for the district attorney both confirmed that the felony hearing scheduled to take place Friday for Luciano Frattolin has been cancelled.

Instead the case will move to a grand jury, where its members will assess the prosecution’s evidence to decide whether there is probable cause that Frattolin killed his daughter Melina and should stand trial.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse after his daughter’s body was found in a shallow pond in New York state last weekend.

Trending Now

Police have said Frattolin originally reported his daughter missing and potentially abducted, but officers determined the story to be false.

Story continues below advertisement

Preliminary autopsy results released this week concluded the nine-year-old Canadian girl died from asphyxia due to drowning, and the death was ruled a homicide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices