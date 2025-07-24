Fitness hearing for Lapu Lapu Day attack suspect hears from 2 psychiatrists

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of driving an SUV into a crowded Vancouver street festival, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more, was back in court on Thursday for more submissions on his fitness to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder for allegedly ploughing into the Lapu Lapu Day festival on April 26.

Lo appeared in court via video link.

A publication ban remains in effect, covering much of what was discussed in court on Thursday.

However, Global News can report the judge heard evidence from two psychiatrists, including Dr. Rakesh Lamba, the interim medical director at B.C.’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm.

The court is trying to determine if Lo is mentally fit to stand trial, and if he can understand and participate in his own defence.

After Thursday’s proceedings, the hearing is scheduled to take a month-long break before the Crown and defence will return to make their final arguments.

In the wake of the attack, investigators disclosed that Lo had extensive prior mental health interactions with police.

Vancouver police said Lo had contact with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before the vehicle ramming. That interaction, however, was not criminal in nature and “did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”