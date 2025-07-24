Menu

Crime

Fitness hearing for Lapu Lapu Day attack suspect hears from 2 psychiatrists

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 9:11 pm
1 min read
Another court hearing to determine the mental fitness of the man accused of driving a vehicle through Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Festival, killing 11 people, continued Thursday. Court heard testimony from two psychiatrists.
The man accused of driving an SUV into a crowded Vancouver street festival, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more, was back in court on Thursday for more submissions on his fitness to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo is facing 11 counts of second-degree murder for allegedly ploughing into the Lapu Lapu Day festival on April 26.

Lo appeared in court via video link.

A publication ban remains in effect, covering much of what was discussed in court on Thursday.

However, Global News can report the judge heard evidence from two psychiatrists, including Dr. Rakesh Lamba, the interim medical director at B.C.’s Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, better known as Colony Farm.

The court is trying to determine if Lo is mentally fit to stand trial, and if he can understand and participate in his own defence.

After Thursday’s proceedings, the hearing is scheduled to take a month-long break before the Crown and defence will return to make their final arguments.

In the wake of the attack, investigators disclosed that Lo had extensive prior mental health interactions with police.

Vancouver police said Lo had contact with police in a neighbouring municipality the day before the vehicle ramming. That interaction, however, was not criminal in nature and “did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required.”

