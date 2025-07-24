Menu

Crime

Downtown Eastside raid nets $2M in cash, drugs, Vancouver police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 3:31 pm
VPD’s Task Force Barrage seizes $2M in cash, drugs in Downtown Eastside bust
WATCH: At a press conference on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Vancouver police Task Force Barrage commanding officer Insp. Gary Hiar announced officers had seized more than 14 kilograms of illicit drugs and $141,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash in an operation targeting a group working in the city’s Downtown Eastside.
The Vancouver Police Department’s task force targeting the city’s Downtown Eastside says it seized a trove of cash and drugs worth more than $2 million during a recent raid.

In a media release, police said Task Force Barrage began probing a group of drug dealers believed to be running drugs out of a building near East Hastings and Gore Avenue earlier this spring.

Officers raided the building at 339 East Hastings St. on July 17, where they seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs, along with $141,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash.

Violent crime in DTES dropped in first months of Task Force Barrage, police say
Among the drugs were 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, 5.3 kilograms of crystal meth, 3.2 kilograms of fentanyl and almost 1,600 pills, including methadone and dilaudid.

Police arrested 19 people at the scene, who have been released pending charges.

Vancouver police say they have seized 1,145 weapons and 127 real and replica guns and forwarded 492 cases to prosecutors for consideration of charges since Task Force Barrage began in February.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

