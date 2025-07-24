Youths charged in ‘racially motived assault’ against adults and 2 children: Halifax RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP say two youths have been charged in connection with a “racially motivated assault” at a rec centre parking lot, where a man was sprayed with an irritant.

According to police, three youths followed a man, a woman and two children from Cole Harbour Place to the parking lot on Monday just before 5 p.m.

“The youths shouted obscenities and racially motivated hate speech before one of the youths sprayed an irritant in the man’s face,” RCMP allege in a Thursday news release.

“Once police were called, the youths fled on foot.”

Two of the three youths were arrested the next day while RCMP were assisting Halifax Regional Police with another call in Dartmouth.

“A can of sensory irritant was seized,” RCMP added.

Both youths are facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as assault with a weapon. One is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Both of them appeared in youth court on Wednesday and have since been released with conditions.