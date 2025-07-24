Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Youths charged in ‘racially motived assault’ against adults and 2 children: Halifax RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 12:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data'
Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax according to data
RELATED: Hate crimes on the rise in Halifax, according to data – May 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Halifax RCMP say two youths have been charged in connection with a “racially motivated assault” at a rec centre parking lot, where a man was sprayed with an irritant.

According to police, three youths followed a man, a woman and two children from Cole Harbour Place to the parking lot on Monday just before 5 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The youths shouted obscenities and racially motivated hate speech before one of the youths sprayed an irritant in the man’s face,” RCMP allege in a Thursday news release.

“Once police were called, the youths fled on foot.”

Two of the three youths were arrested the next day while RCMP were assisting Halifax Regional Police with another call in Dartmouth.

Trending Now

“A can of sensory irritant was seized,” RCMP added.

Story continues below advertisement

Both youths are facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as assault with a weapon. One is also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Both of them appeared in youth court on Wednesday and have since been released with conditions.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices