Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP warn of armed, dangerous man near Muskowekwan First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 10:13 am
1 min read
RCMP said one person has been charged and they are still searching for another person after two firetrucks were stolen in the village of Champion, Alta. earlier this month. View image in full screen
RCMP police vehicle. Global News
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public about a dangerous person, armed with a rifle, at large in the area of Muskowekwan First Nation.

Police say Elijah Albert, 28, was last seen headed into the bush around the community, and may be on foot or riding a quad.

He was last described as wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans, and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

People in the area are asked to shelter in place immediately and lock windows and doors. Drivers are urged not to pick up hitchhikers.

RCMP say more information will be released as it becomes available.

