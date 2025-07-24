Leaf Rapids, Man. officials say wildfire entered town Wednesday

The province says more information will become available later on Thursday about the situation in Leaf Rapids, Man., where a wildfire entered the community Wednesday night, forcing a number of essential workers to flee the town.

Officials from the northwestern Manitoba town said in a social media post that flames had jumped the Churchill River and entered the town’s industrial area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province said Thursday morning that emergency fire crews remained at the scene to combat the blaze, and that while some vacant buildings had been destroyed, so far only one occupied residence appeared to have suffered fire damage.