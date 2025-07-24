SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Leaf Rapids, Man. officials say wildfire entered town Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 8:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘They’re all feeling it’: Evacuees still waiting out the wildfires in Winnipeg'
‘They’re all feeling it’: Evacuees still waiting out the wildfires in Winnipeg
RELATED: Some wildfire evacuees of the northern community of Leaf Rapids say a lack of local leadership is making matters worse. Marney Blunt reports.
The province says more information will become available later on Thursday about the situation in Leaf Rapids, Man., where a wildfire entered the community Wednesday night, forcing a number of essential workers to flee the town.

Officials from the northwestern Manitoba town said in a social media post that flames had jumped the Churchill River and entered the town’s industrial area.

Get breaking National news

The province said Thursday morning that emergency fire crews remained at the scene to combat the blaze, and that while some vacant buildings had been destroyed, so far only one occupied residence appeared to have suffered fire damage.

Approaching wildfires lead to evacuation order for Leaf Rapids, Man.
