Crime

15-year-old killed in downtown Vancouver stabbing identified

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 10:31 pm
1 min read
Family and supporters have identified the 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night.

Sened Mussie Gebreamlak Woldai was “a kind, joyful, and compassionate boy whose bright smile touched many lives,” according to an online fundraiser created by his parents with the goal of sending the boy’s remains for burial with family in Eritrea.

In a social media post of its own, the Eritrean Community Association of Vancouver said the news “has deeply touched our hearts, and it is incredibly difficult to accept.”

“As a community, we must come together to support the family in every way possible.”

Vancouver police say the teen, a Surrey resident, was stabbed near the Vancouver Law Courts at Smithe and Howe streets around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they did not believe the teen had been attending the Celebration of Lights fireworks display that happened earlier that night.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old suspect, also from Surrey, turned himself in to Vancouver police.

No charges have been laid.

