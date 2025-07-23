15-year-old killed in downtown Vancouver stabbing identified

Send this page to someone via email

Family and supporters have identified the 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver on Saturday night.

Sened Mussie Gebreamlak Woldai was “a kind, joyful, and compassionate boy whose bright smile touched many lives,” according to an online fundraiser created by his parents with the goal of sending the boy’s remains for burial with family in Eritrea.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a social media post of its own, the Eritrean Community Association of Vancouver said the news “has deeply touched our hearts, and it is incredibly difficult to accept.”

“As a community, we must come together to support the family in every way possible.”

Vancouver police say the teen, a Surrey resident, was stabbed near the Vancouver Law Courts at Smithe and Howe streets around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said they did not believe the teen had been attending the Celebration of Lights fireworks display that happened earlier that night.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old suspect, also from Surrey, turned himself in to Vancouver police.

No charges have been laid.