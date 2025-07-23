Menu

Crime

Police probe ‘suspicious’ death of care home patient transferred to Abbotsford hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 8:01 pm
Menno Home in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Menno Home in Abbotsford. Global News
Police are investigating after someone who was transferred to Abbotsford Regional Hospital from a local residential care facility died under “suspicious” circumstances.

The hospital alerted Abbotsford, B.C., police on July 6 after two patients were transferred from Menno Home, both experiencing medical emergencies “that raised concern due to their suspicious nature,” Sgt. Paul Walker said.

One of the patients subsequently died on July 10, prompting the Abbotsford police Major Crime Unit to pick up the case. The second person remains in hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Walker said the care home and other stakeholders are cooperating closely with the police investigation.

“An investigation like this is very complex; it is something the police don’t deal with very often and have to rely in medical experts to ascertain medical histories, look at different things that are administered through care, while in care at hospital, and so on, so that is ongoing,” Wlaker said.

Menno Home, police said, has implemented extra safeguards to ensure the well-being of residents.

Walker said there were no ongoing public safety concerns about the care home.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

