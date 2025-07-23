SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays giving Proline players much to ponder

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2025 3:36 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Blue Jays are giving Proline players plenty to ponder these days.

Toronto returned from the all-star break in impressive fashion, sweeping the San Francisco Giants over the weekend. The Jays opened the series with a 4-0 victory Friday night before finishing up with wins by scores of 6-3 and 8-6.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 69 per cent of players backed Toronto’s win Saturday, with 53 per cent having the Blue Jays at +1.5 runs. Seventy-nine per cent had them over at 7.5.

Sunday’s series-ending victory was supported by 63 per cent of bettors while 51 per cent had Toronto +1.5 runs. But only 48 successfully had the Jays over at 8.5.

Heading into the second half of the baseball season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the top World Series outright pick at 32 per cent, followed by Toronto at 21 per cent. The Detroit Tigers are a distant third at 11per cent.

Toronto is a solid 62 per cent pick to win the American League East outright, comfortably ahead of the New York Yankees (21 per cent).

Meanwhile, in golf, American Scottie Scheffler cemented his status as the world’s top-ranked player by winning the British Open by four strokes. Just 12 per cent of bettors had Scheffler winning the event, while 29 per cent had him earning a top 10 finish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

