P.E.I. ferry fire in 2022 prompts national investigation by safety board

Canada’s transportation safety board has launched a national investigation into fires aboard ships and the responses to them.
The independent agency announced the investigation in its report released today on a fire that broke out aboard a ferry as it approached a terminal in Prince Edward Island in July 2022.
The fire on the MV Holiday Island started in the engine room after a repair to its fuel injection system failed.
The agency says there was confusion over who was responsible for the ferry’s safety.
It recommends that Transport Canada provide better guidance to reduce the risk of vessels operating without minimum safety requirements.
The board says its national investigation will consider how to improve systemic safety gaps related to ship fires.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.
