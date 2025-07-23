Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

P.E.I. ferry fire in 2022 prompts national investigation by safety board

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.'
Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
RELATED: Fire extinguished on ferry between Nova Scotia and P.E.I – Jul 24, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s transportation safety board has launched a national investigation into fires aboard ships and the responses to them.

The independent agency announced the investigation in its report released today on a fire that broke out aboard a ferry as it approached a terminal in Prince Edward Island in July 2022.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire on the MV Holiday Island started in the engine room after a repair to its fuel injection system failed.

The agency says there was confusion over who was responsible for the ferry’s safety.

Trending Now

It recommends that Transport Canada provide better guidance to reduce the risk of vessels operating without minimum safety requirements.

The board says its national investigation will consider how to improve systemic safety gaps related to ship fires.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices