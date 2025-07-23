P.E.I. ferry fire in 2022 prompts national investigation by safety board

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s transportation safety board has launched a national investigation into fires aboard ships and the responses to them.

The independent agency announced the investigation in its report released today on a fire that broke out aboard a ferry as it approached a terminal in Prince Edward Island in July 2022.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fire on the MV Holiday Island started in the engine room after a repair to its fuel injection system failed.

The agency says there was confusion over who was responsible for the ferry’s safety.

It recommends that Transport Canada provide better guidance to reduce the risk of vessels operating without minimum safety requirements.

The board says its national investigation will consider how to improve systemic safety gaps related to ship fires.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.