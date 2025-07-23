Menu

Canada

Parks Canada pulls plug on controversial MAGA musician’s concert in Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 9:23 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax residents concerned rising star in MAGA movement set to perform at Parks Canada site'
Halifax residents concerned rising star in MAGA movement set to perform at Parks Canada site
Residents in a Halifax neighbourhood say they’re shocked that a rising star in the MAGA movement is set to perform at a nearby Parks Canada site. Christian rocker Sean Feucht is kicking off his Canadian tour tomorrow, and as Mitchell Bailey reports, many are pushing for it to be cancelled.
A controversial concert by a rising MAGA musician that was scheduled for a national historic site in Halifax has been cancelled by Parks Canada, but the singer has found a new venue in the province.

American Christian rocker and missionary Sean Feucht was set to begin his Canadian tour at York Redoubt, a national historic site in Nova Scotia, on Wednesday night.

Late Tuesday night, Parks Canada sent Global News a statement to say it had revoked the organizer’s permit because of “heightened public safety concerns.”

“Due to evolving safety and security considerations based on confirmation of planned protests, input from law enforcement, and the security challenges with the configuration of York Redoubt, Parks Canada has reassessed the conditions of the permit and potential impacts to community members, visitors, concert attendees and event organizers,” the statement said.

Feucht is known for speaking out against abortion rights and the LGBTQ2 community. He unsuccessfully ran as a Republican in California’s 3rd congressional district in 2020.

He has also hosted worship concerts to protest COVID-19 restrictions and has previously visited the president for a faith briefing at the White House.

Residents of the Halifax-area neighbourhood were upset when they found out about the event at the 230-year-old site.

“How did it happen? Who approved it? Did they even check it out? You know, it’s kind of unbelievable how they can let someone just not even question it,” neighbour Leslie Lee said Tuesday.

Residents said they intended to protest outside the event if it went through.

“I protested when I was in my early 20s, I can protest again,” said Marilyn Howard.

On social media Wednesday, Feucht posted a video in response to Parks Canada’s decision, alleging the decision was anti-Christian and intolerant.

“The show is going on baby. God is with us,” he said.

He later announced a new location for his worship event in Shubenacadie, N.S. — about 40 minutes outside of Halifax.

The Halifax show is the start of a 11-concert tour across Canada, with shows in Charlottetown, Moncton and Quebec City scheduled for later this week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

