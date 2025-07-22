Parks Canada under fire over Trump-backing musician’s Halifax concert

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Halifax neighbourhood say they’re shocked that a rising star in the MAGA movement is set to perform at a nearby Parks Canada site.

American Christian rocker and missionary Sean Feucht is scheduled to begin his Canadian tour at the York Redoubt, a national historic site in Nova Scotia, on Wednesday night.

Feucht is known for speaking out against abortion rights and the LGBTQ2 community. He unsuccessfully ran as a Republican in California’s 3rd congressional district in 2020.

He has also hosted worship concerts to protest COVID-19 restrictions and has previously visited the president for a faith briefing at the White House.

Todd Smith and his family live across the street from the York Redoubt site and say they left the U.S. to get away from the MAGA movement after President Donald Trump was re-elected.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, it’s followed him right to his doorstep.

“I can’t explain the level of frustration and I guess anger that I have that we’ve moved all the way up here to get rid of it and it’s really literally slapping us in the face across the street,” he said.

View image in full screen Todd Smith, who lives across the street from York Redoubt, says he’s upset a MAGA-supporting musician is performing at the Parks Canada site. Mitchell Bailey/Global News

Amid recent 51st state taunts from Trump, many are taking issue with an advocate for the U.S. president performing at a historic Canadian site.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We see Canada as a place that is opening to everybody. And what’s happening across the street is not opening to everybody,” said Smith.

Other residents in the neighbourhood also want the show cancelled, and are planning to protest outside the venue if it goes ahead.

“I protested when I was in my early 20s, I can protest again,” said Marilyn Howard.

Story continues below advertisement

York Redoubt is a 230-year-old site operated by Parks Canada and isn’t known for musical events.

“How did it happen? Who approved it? Did they even check it out? You know, it’s kind of unbelievable how they can let someone just not even question it,” said neighbour Leslie Lee.

Global News reached out to Parks Canada to ask why the concert is being held there but didn’t hear back by deadline.

“When I first heard about it, I was pretty ticked off. This is a national historic site. It’s funded by the taxpayer,” said neighbour Thomas Lee.

The Halifax show is the start of a 11-concert tour across Canada, with shows in Charlottetown, Moncton and Quebec City scheduled for later this week.