Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. animal charity warns others after being victimized by sophisticated scam

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
RAPS is a Richmond-based animal charity.
RAPS is a Richmond-based animal charity. RAPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Richmond, B.C.-based animal charity is warning other charities after being victimized by a sophisticated scam.

The Regional Animal Protection Society said it received a message that they were getting a large donation of $95,000 from someone’s estate.

They said they received a letter that looked like it was from a lawyer, which included a cheque.

The society said it started spending the money on some much-needed renovations but that’s when the lawyer contacted them again to say the donation should have only been $25,000 and the lawyer asked for $70,000 back.

Luckily, before they sent any money back, their bank contacted them.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Lucky for us on the same day the bank called me and said, ‘That cheque that you put in the bank for $95,000 was fraudulent,’ and so we were able to put the brakes on any other action we would have taken,” Catherine Ellsmere with the Regional Animal Protection Society said.

Story continues below advertisement

“But of course we are already commenced with our infrastructure project so now we’re in a situation where we’re going to be in a cashflow crunch if we don’t find another way to fund that project.”

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: CFL vendor scam targeting businesses'
Consumer Matters: CFL vendor scam targeting businesses
Trending Now

The $25,000 had to come out of the charity’s operating budget.

Cybersecurity experts warn that the best defence to avoid falling victim to phishing scams is to pause and authenticate the information.

“The lesson here is to slow down. Verify the information in a third way,” said Jane Arnett from Check Point.

“Be not trusting, in general, when people are reaching out to you.”

— with files from Anne Drewa

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices