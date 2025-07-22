RCMP search for Manitoba man who escaped police custody with accomplice’s help

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say there’s no threat to public safety after a man escaped police custody Monday afternoon and remains at large.

Roberto Easter, 30, was arrested at a home in Chemawawin Cree Nation around 3:30 p.m., RCMP said, for breaching conditions of a release order.

He was handcuffed and put in the back of a police vehicle, but before he could be taken to the local RCMP detachment, police said a woman helped him escape, and Easter took off into the dense brush.

The woman, 28, knows Easter, police said. She was arrested and charged with uttering threats, escaping lawful custody, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

With the help of police dogs, drones and other resources, RCMP continue to search for the escapee.

Anyone with information about Easter is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2004 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.