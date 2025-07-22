Menu

Canada

3 dead after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire in Ontario town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2025 10:06 am
1 min read
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. View image in full screen
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. File / Global News
Police say three people have died after a car struck a tree and caught fire Monday morning in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Niagara police say they responded to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision at around 3 a.m. in the area of Queenston Road and Concession 6.

Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and was quickly engulfed in flames, leaving three people dead at the scene.

Police say the forensic services unit is working to identify the victims and notify next of kin.

They say detectives are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

