Crime

3rd teen convicted of manslaughter in Halifax mall parking garage stabbing

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2nd-degree murder charge dropped for teen in stabbing death of Halifax boy'
2nd-degree murder charge dropped for teen in stabbing death of Halifax boy
RELATED: In a surprising move, the Crown is dropping its pursuit of a second-degree murder conviction in the stabbing death of Ahmad Al Marrach. The Crown says it cannot prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt against the 17-year-old who is accused of planning the attack. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Apr 16, 2025
A teenaged boy has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2024 death of a 16-year-old from Syria who was stabbed in a Halifax parking garage.

Ahmad Al Marrach was a Grade 10 student at Citadel High School who had come to Canada with his family as refugees from Syria in 2016.

In April 2024, he was attacked by a group of teenagers in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre and later died in hospital.

On Tuesday, a teen — who was 16 at the time of the crime — found guilty of manslaughter by a judge after a youth court trial that began in January.

Crown attorneys Terry Nickerson and Sarah Kirby told the judge they are interested in seeking an adult sentence.

Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, died in hospital after an incident at the Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot.
Police responded to a report of an injured person in the Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot on April 22, 2024. The injured male youth, who was later identified as 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach, was taken to hospital where he later died. Provided/Al Marrach family

The case will return to court in October to go over reports and to discuss sentencing.

The boy and three other teens charged in connection with Al Marrach’s death — a girl and two boys — were all initially charged with second-degree murder.

Their names and any details that could be used to identify them are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

One of the boys, who was 14 at the time, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder, admitting that he was the one who stabbed the Grade 10 student with a stolen kitchen knife. Another boy, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty last October to manslaughter.

The girl was sentenced this past April to three more months in custody, followed by 24 months of rehabilitation in the community, as part of the Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision program.

Court has previously heard the deadly brawl was prompted by a disagreement over a girl involved with Al Marrach and one of the accused.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing victim Ahmad Al Marrach’s mother says court process has been disappointing'
Stabbing victim Ahmad Al Marrach’s mother says court process has been disappointing

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

