Sports

Blue Jays tickets spiking as Toronto continues winning ways, topping Yankees

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 9:51 am
1 min read
WATCH: Bo Bichette on Blue Jays' 11-game win streak, fans
They’re the talk of the town – and if you want to see the Toronto Blue Jays live at the last minute, it’s going to cost you.

The cheapest verified resale tickets for the Blue Jays’ games against the New York Yankees Tuesday and Wednesday in Toronto are selling for more than $150 for a pair in the 500 section, Ticketmaster’s website shows.

The Blue Jays, sitting in first place in the American League East, now have a four-game lead over the Yankees in the division after Monday’s 4-1 win at the Rogers Centre.

Bo Bichette’s two-run double sparked a four-run fifth inning that saw the Blue Jays improve to 59 wins and 41 losses on the season so far.

Bichette’s double brought the sold-out crowd of 41,786 to their feet and finally took advantage of a solid night at the plate. The Blue Jays have now won 11 in a row at Rogers Centre.

Outfield district tickets, which cost $20 and get you access into the stadium, appear to no longer be for sale for Tuesday and Wednesday’s games, Ticketmaster’s website shows.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest set of tickets for Tuesday’s game were priced at $190.32 for two seats in section 535; the cheapest pair of tickets for Wednesday’s game were priced at $161.84 for two seats in section 517.

However, outfield district tickets for the next Blue Jays home game – on Aug. 1 against the Kansas City Royals – are available, as are tickets with seats as cheap as $29.04.

First pitch for Tuesday is set for 7:07 p.m.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

