Crime

Calgary artist claims copyright infringement after finding copies of her art online

By Ken MacGillivray & Sarah Offin Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 7:34 pm
1 min read
Paintings by Calgary artist Tresa Gibson are highly sought after, but she's now accusing a Fredericton woman of making unauthorized copies of her works and selling them online. View image in full screen
Paintings by Calgary artist Tresa Gibson are highly sought after, but she's now accusing a Fredericton woman of making unauthorized copies of her works and selling them online. Global News
It has taken Calgary artist Tresa Gibson decades to build a successful career as an artist.

Her oil paintings are now sought after by collectors and clients from across Canada.

So, much to her surprise, she was shocked earlier this month when she found what she claims was a strikingly similar replica of a recent work of hers for sale online.

Calgary artist Tresa Gibson said she was shocked to find unauthorized replicas of many of her unique paintings being sold online. View image in full screen
Calgary artist Tresa Gibson said she was shocked to find unauthorized replicas of many of her unique paintings being sold online. Global News

“I am a business woman. And I worked hard to create this business,” said Gibson.  “It’s important to me that this is my product — this is the thing in the world that I can do that no one else can do.”

Gibson said she tried to contact the seller, who she claims is a former student of hers, now living in Fredericton, N.B.

She said the woman apologized — explaining that she found the art on Pinterest and tried to add her own twist, and would be more careful in the future.

But Gibson said the woman has now blocked her from communicating further.

Calgary painting Tresa Gibson describes the unauthorized copies of her paintings that she found online as "soulless" and an attempted "shortcut to fame" by the person who made them. View image in full screen
Calgary painting Tresa Gibson describes the unauthorized copies of her paintings that she found online as “soulless” and an attempted “shortcut to fame” by the person who made them. Global News

While Gibson doesn’t want to name the woman, Global News tried to contact her, but has not yet received a response.

Under Canadian law, reproduction of an original work without permission constitutes copyright infringement.

However, many artists are unable or unwilling to pursue legal action.

Gibson told Global News that the woman selling the unauthorized copies of her paintings is a former student who now lives in Fredericton, N.B. View image in full screen
Gibson told Global News that the woman selling the unauthorized copies of her paintings is a former student who now lives in Fredericton, N.B. Global News

Gibson is now planning a future art show with other artists who share similar stories — hoping to turn the negative experience into a celebration of truly original work.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky, but I also know I have worked incredibly hard to create what has happened here,” said Gibson. “It is not acceptable to me that people choose to plagiarize my work.”

 

