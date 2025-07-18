Menu

Sports

Einarson, Dunstone among 6 rinks added to 2026 Scotties and Brier fields

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 6:54 pm
1 min read
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, from left to right, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris pose with their gold medals and the trophy after defeating Manitoba in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, from left to right, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris pose with their gold medals and the trophy after defeating Manitoba in the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Three teams have been added to each of the 2026 Canadian men’s and women’s curling championships, Curling Canada announced Friday.

Four-time champion Kerri Einarson and her team from Gimli, Man., have been added to the field of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, set for Jan. 23-Feb. 1 at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont. She will be joined by Calgary’s Kayla Skrlik and Christina Black of Halifax.

Hometown favourite and six-time champion Brad Gushue was added to the Montana’s Brier, set for Feb. 27-March 8 at the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s, N.L., along with Winnipeg’s Matt Dunstone and Manitoba’s Mike McEwen with his Saskatchewan-based foursome.

The teams were awarded spots based on their 2024-25 Canadian Team Ranking System results.

Two-time defending Tournament of Hearts champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa and defending Brier champion Brad Jacobs of Calgary had already qualified for their respective tournaments.

The remaining 14 teams in each tournament will be determined during the coming season.

Canadian team aims to be on podium at international deaf curling championship
© 2025 The Canadian Press

