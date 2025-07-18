Google kills ad fee in response to Canada removing digital services tax

Send this page to someone via email

Google is eliminating a surcharge on ads it previously implemented in response to Ottawa’s now-defunct digital services tax.

A year ago, Google said it would put in place a 2.5 per cent surcharge for ads displayed in Canada in response to the tax, effective October 2024.

A Google spokesperson says the company has now stopped charging the fee, and will refund previously collected funds once the federal government officially repeals legislation that implemented the tax.

1:36 Canada enacts controversial digital services tax

The digital services tax would have imposed a three per cent levy on tech giants that generate revenue from Canadian users.

Story continues below advertisement

But just before an initial retroactive payment was due June 30, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government said it would eliminate the tax.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump put a halt on bilateral trade talks over the levy.

The tax would have applied to companies that operate online marketplaces, online advertising services and social media platforms, and those that earn revenue from some sales of user data.

The first retroactive payment would have left U.S. companies, such as Google, Amazon and Uber, on the hook for an estimated total bill of US$2 billion.