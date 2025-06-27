Trump says U.S. terminating trade talks with Canada ‘effective immediately’

See more sharing options

U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is terminating trade talks with Canada.

Trump said on Truth Social the decision was due to Canada moving ahead with a digital services tax on American technology firms that operate in Canada.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating All discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” he wrote. “We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period.”

