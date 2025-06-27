SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump says U.S. terminating trade talks with Canada ‘effective immediately’

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. aim to finalize new economic deal within 30 days, says Carney'
Canada, U.S. aim to finalize new economic deal within 30 days, says Carney
RELATED: Canada, U.S. aim to finalize new economic deal within 30 days, says Carney – Jun 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump says his administration is terminating trade talks with Canada.

Trump said on Truth Social the decision was due to Canada moving ahead with a digital services tax on American technology firms that operate in Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating All discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” he wrote. “We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period.”

Trending Now

More to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices