Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s ambassador to U.S. will take the lead on trade talks: PMO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 2:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada-U.S. trade talks accelerate as Carney hosts G7 leaders in Alberta'
Canada-U.S. trade talks accelerate as Carney hosts G7 leaders in Alberta
RELATED: Canada-U.S. trade talks accelerate as Carney hosts G7 leaders in Alberta
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman will take on the role of top negotiator for Canada as the country seeks a new trade and security pact with the Donald Trump administration.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office confirms Hillman has been named to the position, making her U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s opposite number in the bilateral trade talks.

Emily Williams, Carney’s director of communications, also confirms Hillman will stay on as Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., as first reported by The Globe and Mail newspaper.

Click to play video: 'Carney to increase U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs if trade talks with Trump stall'
Carney to increase U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs if trade talks with Trump stall
Trending Now

Hillman has worked at the Canadian embassy in Washington since 2017 and has served as ambassador since her acting appointment in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no fixed term limit for Canadian ambassadors in the U.S. but it’s rare for someone to last longer than seven years in the role.

Hillman was a key Canadian negotiator under the first Trump White House when Canada renegotiated NAFTA, and served as Canada’s chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices