Canada

Teenage boy dies after plane crashes into Ontario lake, hitting dock

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 4:18 pm
1 min read
A plane crashed into the dock of an Ontario lake. View image in full screen
A plane crashed into the dock of an Ontario lake. Global News
A teenage boy has died after being struck by a plane at a lake northeast of Toronto.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Durham Regional Police said they were called to Lake Scugog, near Caesarea, Ont., for reports of a small plane crash, which had resulted in injuries.

Later, police said a male teenager had died after he was hit by the plane. They said the pilot and passenger of the plane were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Aerial images of the scene appear to show a yellow plane crashed into a dock on the edge of the lake.

Caesarea is a small community of around 800 people, nestled on the eastern shore of Lake Ontario. It is about 40 km northeast of Oshawa.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which investigates air and marine incidents, said it was looking into what happened.

The agency said it was “deploying a team of investigators following a floatplane accident that occurred earlier today in Lake Scugog near Caesarea, Ontario.”

More to come… 

