Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shine Foundation makes dream come true for Halifax teen

By Kendra Gannon Global News
Posted July 19, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shine Foundation grants teen’s wish in Halifax'
Shine Foundation grants teen’s wish in Halifax
WATCH: A dream came true in Halifax as the Shine Foundation helped make a teen’s wish a reality. Malcom Rainey had the opportunity to film his very own spy ninja 24-hour YouTube challenge video. Kendra Gannon reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It was a dream come true in Halifax as the Shine Foundation helped make a teen’s wish a reality.

For Malcom Rainey, being active and playing sports has always been one of his favourite things.

But after surgery last year for hip dysplasia, his physical abilities have declined.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 16-year-old has another hip surgery scheduled for later this year.

The Shine Foundation, which fulfils the dreams of young people with severe physical disabilities, gave Rainey the opportunity to film his very own spy ninja 24-hour YouTube challenge video.

“The challenge day is about re-engaging excitement for activity and the things that he loves and getting him active again,” said Marissa Izma, the foundation’s national programs manager.

Trending Now

The 24-hour ninja challenge involves spy-like Nerf gun obstacle courses, dancing and fun mini-games. Rainey’s parents say it’s heartwarming to see him having fun and living his dream.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s a pretty happy-go-lucky guy and I think that’s reflected today,” said his father, Jan Rainey.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices