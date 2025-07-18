Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Suspect in killing of ‘American Idol’ music supervisor charged with murder

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 12:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband found dead in Los Angeles home'
American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband found dead in Los Angeles home
Police discovered Robin Kaye, a longtime music supervisor for 'American Idol,' and her husband Thomas DeLuca dead inside their Los Angeles home during a welfare check Monday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 22-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of a longtime music supervisor for American Idol and her husband at their home in Los Angeles was charged with two counts of murder on Thursday.

Robin Kaye, who worked on the show for more than a decade, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead in their Encino home on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were conducting a welfare check at the home when they found their bodies with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Boodarian, an Encino resident, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said. Investigators believe he was burglarizing the residence on July 10 while the couple was away and shot them when they suddenly returned.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Boodarian faces charges including two counts of murder and one count of first-degree burglary, Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams said.

Story continues below advertisement

If convicted, Boodarian faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 20.

“In a matter of moments, this couple was senselessly killed in their own home as they returned from the grocery store,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

Hochman said the tragic shooting “has shaken a valley community and the notion that home should be our safe sanctuary.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends who are grieving this tremendous loss,” Hochman added.

Trending Now

A statement from American Idol was released after Kaye and Deluca’s deaths.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the statement said. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kaye, an industry veteran, had also worked in the music departments of several other productions, such as The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, Lip Sync Battle and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Story continues below advertisement

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Boodarian is being held without the possibility of bond.

with files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press

Curator Recommendations
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices