Suspect in killing of ‘American Idol’ music supervisor charged with murder

A 22-year-old man suspected in the shooting deaths of a longtime music supervisor for American Idol and her husband at their home in Los Angeles was charged with two counts of murder on Thursday.

Robin Kaye, who worked on the show for more than a decade, and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70, were found dead in their Encino home on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were conducting a welfare check at the home when they found their bodies with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Raymond Boodarian, an Encino resident, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said. Investigators believe he was burglarizing the residence on July 10 while the couple was away and shot them when they suddenly returned.

Boodarian faces charges including two counts of murder and one count of first-degree burglary, Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams said.

If convicted, Boodarian faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. His arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 20.

“In a matter of moments, this couple was senselessly killed in their own home as they returned from the grocery store,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

Hochman said the tragic shooting “has shaken a valley community and the notion that home should be our safe sanctuary.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends who are grieving this tremendous loss,” Hochman added.

A statement from American Idol was released after Kaye and Deluca’s deaths.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the statement said. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kaye, an industry veteran, had also worked in the music departments of several other productions, such as The Singing Bee, Hollywood Game Night, Lip Sync Battle and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Boodarian is being held without the possibility of bond.

— with files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield and The Associated Press