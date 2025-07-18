Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Travelling pickpocket scam hits at least a dozen Winnipeggers, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud'
Protecting Canadians and tracking 20 years of evolving fraud
RELATED: Jeff Horncastle from Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre talks #FraudPreventionMonth marking 20 years, and how scams have evolved. #FPM2024 – Mar 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winnipeg police continue to warn of a group of scammers they say are using sleight of hand to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB that the scheme typically involves a scammer approaching a stranger and asking for help, then distracting the victim with phony valuables before picking their pockets.

Over a dozen Winnipeggers, McKinnon said, have reported falling victim to the scam.

“People that are driving out-of-province vehicles, typically like a caravan, wandering around with children, approaching people asking for little bits of money, (such as) ‘Can you help with some gas money?’

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“But the other portion of this scam is they’re doing sleight of hand where they’re stealing jewelry directly off of people’s bodies.”

McKinnon said the scams are often happening in public, in broad daylight. She said Winnipeggers should be wary of strangers offering “valuable” items in exchange for help — and if you’re victimized by this kind of scam, make sure you report it to police.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you can, just try and take a note of their description — what these people look like, suspect vehicle, and whatnot,” McKinnon said.

Trending Now

“It’s very good to be mindful, especially with all the festivities that are going on. There’s street festivals, Fringe and whatnot.

“These are the crimes of opportunity that suspects will take advantage of.”

Click to play video: 'Senior loses life savings after crypto scam'
Senior loses life savings after crypto scam
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices