Travelling pickpocket scam hits at least a dozen Winnipeggers, police say

Winnipeg police continue to warn of a group of scammers they say are using sleight of hand to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB that the scheme typically involves a scammer approaching a stranger and asking for help, then distracting the victim with phony valuables before picking their pockets.

Over a dozen Winnipeggers, McKinnon said, have reported falling victim to the scam.

“People that are driving out-of-province vehicles, typically like a caravan, wandering around with children, approaching people asking for little bits of money, (such as) ‘Can you help with some gas money?’

“But the other portion of this scam is they’re doing sleight of hand where they’re stealing jewelry directly off of people’s bodies.”

McKinnon said the scams are often happening in public, in broad daylight. She said Winnipeggers should be wary of strangers offering “valuable” items in exchange for help — and if you’re victimized by this kind of scam, make sure you report it to police.

“If you can, just try and take a note of their description — what these people look like, suspect vehicle, and whatnot,” McKinnon said.

“It’s very good to be mindful, especially with all the festivities that are going on. There’s street festivals, Fringe and whatnot.

“These are the crimes of opportunity that suspects will take advantage of.”