B.C. limits sales of two more diabetes drugs used for weight loss

British Columbia’s Health Ministry is limiting the sales of two more diabetes drugs to curb their off-label use for weight loss and preserve supply for people who are diabetic.

The limits on sales of Type 2 diabetes drugs tirzepatide and dulaglutide come after a 2023 regulation limited sales of semaglutide, which is sold under the band name Ozempic.

The rules mean B.C. pharmacists will not be able to sell the drugs to people who are not citizens or permanent residents of Canada and are not at the pharmacy in person.

Health Minister Josie Osborne says the drugs’ use for weight loss is driving shortages in several countries, including the United States.

She says the province is working to ensure people living with diabetes have access to the medications they need, although non-residents and foreign citizens with a valid Canadian prescription can still buy them in person.

Tirzepatide and dulaglutide are commonly sold under the brand names Mounjaro and Trulicity.

The ministry says the College of Pharmacists of B.C. is responsible for ensuring that college registrants comply with the regulation.