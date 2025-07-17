Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings remain in effect from Ontario to Atlantic Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2025 6:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extreme weather leads to wildfires, evacuations, floods across Canada'
Extreme weather leads to wildfires, evacuations, floods across Canada
WATCH: Extreme weather leads to wildfires, evacuations, floods across Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Daytime temperatures from Windsor, Ontario, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, are going to remain hot a little longer.

Environment Canada has several heat warnings in effect this morning, along a 2,400-kilometre stretch of southeastern Canada.

The warnings forecast daytime highs in some areas between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius — with a humidex of 37 to 42.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As with any heat warning, it is recommended that people watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion and check in with vulnerable family and friends to ensure their well-being.

Trending Now

For residents in Southern Ontario and southern Quebec, the heat wave is expected to start cooling off later today or this evening, while farther east the warmer weather will likely linger into Friday.

There was also one heat warning posted for the Northwest Territories — in the Hay River region — with highs forecast to reach 28 to 31.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices