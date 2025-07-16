Dramatic crash shuts down busy Calgary road during afternoon rush hour

Send this page to someone via email

A crash that sent a Calgary police officer to hospital shut down a stretch of one of the city’s busiest roads during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and 24 Avenue northwest and involved two vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a Calgary police cruiser that ended up lying on its side in the intersection.

“One of our members was en route to an injury collision call with their emergency equipment alight, heading through the intersection of 24th Avenue and Crowchild Trail and collided with an oncoming vehicle that was coming southbound on Crowchild Trail,” said Staff Sgt. Lee Stanton of the Calgary Police Service.

View image in full screen The crash sent 3 people to hospital, including the officer but luckily they all had only minor injuries. 1

Three people, including the officer, were sent to hospital with only minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were forced to shut down Crowchild Trail between 5 Avenue and 32 Avenue northwest while members of the CPS collision reconstruction unit investigated.