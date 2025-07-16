Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dramatic crash shuts down busy Calgary road during afternoon rush hour

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 7:05 pm
1 min read
A Calgary police cruiser lies on its side after being involved in a collision that sent 3 people to hospital. View image in full screen
A Calgary police cruiser lies on its side after being involved in a collision on Crowchild Trail that sent 3 people to hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A crash that sent a Calgary police officer to hospital shut down a stretch of one of the city’s busiest roads during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and 24 Avenue northwest and involved two vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a Calgary police cruiser that ended up lying on its side in the intersection.

“One of our members was en route to an injury collision call with their emergency equipment alight, heading through the intersection of 24th Avenue and Crowchild Trail and collided with an oncoming vehicle that was coming southbound on Crowchild Trail,” said Staff Sgt. Lee Stanton of the Calgary Police Service.

The crash sent 3 people to hospital, including the officer but luckily they all had only minor injuries. View image in full screen
The crash sent 3 people to hospital, including the officer but luckily they all had only minor injuries. 1

Three people, including the officer, were sent to hospital with only minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were forced to shut down Crowchild Trail between 5 Avenue and 32 Avenue northwest while members of the CPS collision reconstruction unit investigated.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices