Calgary police identify a 16-year-old boy as victim of fiery crash on Crowchild Trail

Calgary police have released more information about a horrific crash on Crowchild Trail southwest that killed one person shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday
Police confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old boy but have not released his name. The crash happened in the northbound lanes between 50 Avenue and Flanders Avenue.
Police say the teen was driving a white 2009 Lincoln MKX in the far right lane while a 2011 white Lincoln MKX, being driven by a 47-year-old man with a child passenger, was travelling northbound in the adjacent lane.
Investigators say that the man driving the 2011 Lincoln changed lanes, moving into the far right lane, and struck the 2009 Lincoln being driven by the teen.
The impact caused the teen’s vehicle to go onto the shoulder of the road and crash into the concrete base of a large traffic sign, bursting into flames.
The 16-year-old driver was declared dead on the scene. The other driver and his passenger were uninjured.
Investigators say that the driver initially left the scene but returned a short time later.
While alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision, police say speed is being investigated as a possible factor.
Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to call police at: 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
