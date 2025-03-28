Menu

Calgary police identify a 16-year-old boy as victim of fiery crash on Crowchild Trail

By Ken MacGillivray & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a fatal collision on Crowchild Trail. As Elissa Carpenter reports, officers are asking for the public’s help to provide answers for his family.
Calgary police have released more information about a horrific crash on Crowchild Trail southwest that killed one person shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday

Police confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old boy but have not released his name. The crash happened in the northbound lanes between 50 Avenue and Flanders Avenue.

Calgary police say a 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday morning after a collision with another vehicle caused his to crash into a concrete sign abutment and burst into flames. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle on Crowchild Trail southwest. The teen’s vehicle crashed into a concrete sign and burst into flames. Global News

Police say the teen was driving a white 2009 Lincoln MKX in the far right lane while a 2011 white Lincoln MKX, being driven by a 47-year-old man with a child passenger, was travelling northbound in the adjacent lane.

Investigators say that the man driving the 2011 Lincoln changed lanes, moving into the far right lane, and struck the 2009 Lincoln being driven by the teen.

The impact caused the teen’s vehicle to go onto the shoulder of the road and crash into the concrete base of a large traffic sign, bursting into flames.

Calgary police say one person was killed in a crash and vehicle fire on Crowchild Trail S.W. on Wednesday morning.
Witnesses say other drivers attempted to rescue the teen from his vehicle, but it burst into flames. He was declared dead at the scene. Courtesy: Karen Warrington

The 16-year-old driver was declared dead on the scene. The other driver and his passenger were uninjured.

Investigators say that the driver initially left the scene but returned a short time later.

Mourners continue to drop off flowers and pay their respects at the site of a firey crash on Crowchild Trail S.W. in Calgary that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. View image in full screen
Mourners leave flowers and pay their respects at the site of a fiery crash on Crowchild Trail in Calgary that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. Global News

While alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision, police say speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to call police at: 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

