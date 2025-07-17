Man accused of threatening Patrick Brown tells reporter he will ‘stomp on your face’

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged with uttering death threats to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told a Global News crew he would “stomp on your face” as he left court on Wednesday, after being granted bail.

Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria, a 29-year-old Brampton man, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to Brown, alleged threats which led to police protection for the mayor.

Court documents from Manoria’s bail hearing said he made threats to Brown by email on or around June 21.

The Brampton mayor alleged the threat told him to leave his role and the city, or he would kill Brown, his wife and his son.

“That’s obviously harrowing and egregious that they would bring a child into it,” Brown told Global News.

Peel Regional Police took the threat seriously, assigning Brown protective officers, giving him a photograph of their suspect and warning him to remain vigilant.

“We have received and are investigating a threat that was made not just against the mayor, but his family as well,” Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said on Tuesday. “Because of the nature of that threat, we felt it was prudent, out of an abundance of caution, to supplement him with police security until that threat was investigated appropriately.”

On Wednesday, he appeared in a Brampton court for a bail hearing, which was set at $10,000.

Manoria’s father paid the sum, which required his son to stay with him. It also forbade Manoria from contacting Brown or going within 200 metres of the mayor, his wife or his son.

As Manoria left the courthouse on Wednesday, Global News tried to speak to the accused. His lawyer said he wouldn’t comment as he walked to his vehicle with his family.

As he was getting into the car just before 4 p.m., Manoria appeared to retort “dumb b****” to questions about whether he made threats to Brown, before adding: “I will stomp on your face.”

After Manoria was arrested, Peel Regional Police said they no longer thought there was “an active threat to the mayor, his family or the community.”

— with a file from Global News’ Kevin Nielson