Outlaw motorcycle gang members expected to descend on Calgary

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is warning residents about an expected influx of motorcycle gang members in the city this weekend.

CPS has issued a public advisory that members of both the Outlaw motorcycle gang and the Hells Angels motorcycle club are expected to arrive in the city in the coming days, particularly on Friday, July 18, 2025.

CPS said it is also planning to have an increased presence of officers throughout the city to monitor the activities of the motorcycle gangs and ensure they abide by the law, including obeying the Traffic Safety Act.

Police say they do not anticipate any increased risk to public safety because motorcycle gangs hold several events across Canada each year and most of the gatherings have passed without incident.

However, CPS is encouraging Calgarians to report any suspicious activity they see by calling 9-1-1 for any crime in progress or the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.