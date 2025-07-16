Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vandalized Pablo Picasso painting back on display at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

By Staff Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 4:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World-renowned art dealer brings Picasso to the Prairies'
World-renowned art dealer brings Picasso to the Prairies
WATCH: World-renowned art dealer brings Picasso to the Prairies – Oct 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts says a Pablo Picasso painting that was vandalized last month by climate activists is back on display.

An environmental activist with Last Generation Canada smeared washable paint on the 1901 painting The Hetaera on June 19.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One man was arrested and charged with mischief.

The museum says the work was covered by protective glass but the gilding on the frame was damaged and needed to be restored.

The painting is part of the Berthe Weill, Art Dealer of the Parisian Avant-garde exhibit.

Trending Now

It will remain on display in Montreal until Sept. 7.

The museum says an increase in vandalism prompted it to introduce new security measures in 2022 that includes handbag searches and requiring visitors to stow backpacks.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices