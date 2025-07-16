Manitoba announces more spaces for physician training in western region

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is increasing doctor training in the western part of the province.

The government is adding 10 doctor training seats at Brandon University, bringing the total to 20, and renovating the school’s science centre.

Premier Wab Kinew says doctors trained in rural areas are more likely to stay and work there, so the new seats will help boost health care in the region.

The announcement is the latest of several in western Manitoba this month in advance of a byelection that must be held by mid-September in the Spruce Woods constituency.

The NDP government has also announced money for highways, housing and dam rehabilitation in the area.

Kinew says the government is investing in health care and jobs in all parts of the province.