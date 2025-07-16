Vancouver General Hospital staff member assaulted outside building

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A staff member at Vancouver General Hospital is receiving treatment after being assaulted on Monday night.

Vancouver police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to a parkade adjacent to the hospital, where officers found a woman in her 40s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said no arrests have been made.

The Vancouver police major crime section is leading the investigation.