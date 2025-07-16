Menu

Crime

Vancouver General Hospital staff member assaulted outside building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 12:54 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police say a hospital worker was attacked outside the hospital on Monday, July 14. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say a hospital worker was attacked outside the hospital on Monday, July 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A staff member at Vancouver General Hospital is receiving treatment after being assaulted on Monday night.

Vancouver police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to a parkade adjacent to the hospital, where officers found a woman in her 40s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The Vancouver police major crime section is leading the investigation.

