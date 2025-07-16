Vancouver General Hospital staff member assaulted outside building

A staff member at Vancouver General Hospital is receiving treatment after being assaulted on Monday night.
Vancouver police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to a parkade adjacent to the hospital, where officers found a woman in her 40s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made.
The Vancouver police major crime section is leading the investigation.
