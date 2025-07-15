Suspect makes Nazi salute before ripping down Pride flag in High River

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating the theft of a Pride flag, during which the suspect made what appears to be several obscene gestures.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the town of High River, south of Calgary, and was captured on the homeowner’s security camera video.

RCMP said a man wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark pants approached a home in southeast High River.

While walking up the sidewalk to the residence, he appeared to make two a ‘Sieg Heil’ gestures, also known as the Nazi salute, before ripping the displayed Pride flag from the front porch railing.

As the suspect then turned and walked away, he made a “rude gesture,” appearing to raise his middle finger towards the home.

The suspect appears to be a man with a slender build.

The RCMP is encouraging any members of the public who have information on the identity of the suspect, or have any information regarding this crime, to contact the High River detachment at 403-652-2357.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a tip online.

RCMP reminded Albertans you do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.