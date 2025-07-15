Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect makes Nazi salute before ripping down Pride flag in High River

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect makes Nazi salute before ripping down Pride flag in High River'
Suspect makes Nazi salute before ripping down Pride flag in High River
Surveillance video captured on July 13, 2025 in High River, Alta. showing a suspect performing a Nazi salute before ripping down a Pride flag and flipping the middle finger at the home.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in southern Alberta are investigating the theft of a Pride flag, during which the suspect made what appears to be several obscene gestures.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the town of High River, south of Calgary, and was captured on the homeowner’s security camera video.

RCMP said a man wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark pants approached a home in southeast High River.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While walking up the sidewalk to the residence, he appeared to make two a ‘Sieg Heil’ gestures, also known as the Nazi salute, before ripping the displayed Pride flag from the front porch railing.

As the suspect then turned and walked away, he made a “rude gesture,” appearing to raise his middle finger towards the home.

The suspect appears to be a man with a slender build.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP is encouraging any members of the public who have information on the identity of the suspect, or have any information regarding this crime, to contact the High River detachment at 403-652-2357.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a tip online.

RCMP reminded Albertans you do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices