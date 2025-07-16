Ontario charity calls for change after outbreak kills at least 6 dogs

Send this page to someone via email

A local animal charity says more action is needed to prevent future outbreaks of parvovirus, after a recent outbreak at a London, Ont., housing complex.

Progressive Animal Welfare Services says it’s the quick response from local veterinarians and community housing that a dangerous outbreak of parvovirus, at a London Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH) complex at 345 to 349 Wharncliffe road, has now been contained.

During onsite vaccine clinics set up by volunteer veterinarians, 31 dogs were vaccinated with another five set to be vaccinated during a follow-up visit.

Since then, no new cases have been reported, but officials say eight dogs are confirmed to have contracted the virus, and while two were able to be successfully treated, six have passed away.

Emily Birkner, PAWS initiative manager, says that number is thought to be higher as they await the cause of death for several other dogs.

But she says the situation could have been worse if not for the swift reaction from local veterinarians.

“When a lot of people in a small area are unable to access vaccines, it’s like an incubator for disease and viruses and… there is a high risk of transmission, and it can spread like wildfire,” says Birkner.

“We’ve noticed a lot of barriers to care while we were trying to figure this out and we’re going to be addressing those next.”

Although initial estimates put the number of animals on sight at between 75 to 100, Birkner says they now know that number is closer to around 60, with not all animals being dogs.

“LMCH has enacted specialized cleaning protocols as well on site that they are doing once a week for seven weeks and they contracted a special vendor to come in and clean the common areas indoors,” Birkner says.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and only affects dogs, but can be fatal in up to 80 per cent of cases, Armstrong warns.

Birkner points to another outbreak of parvovirus in Windsor late last year, which impacted 25 to 45 dogs.

The biggest barrier to effective immunity and treatment is cost, with officials at PAWS saying vaccinations against the virus can cost upwards of $250 and treatment for dogs who get sick costing between $2000 to $10,000.

The organization prepared a report to be presented at London city council at a later date, calling for clarity over what role the city and province has in responding to animal outbreaks, improve access to care through mobile clinics targeting at risk populations, create a reporting system to track cases like this, and define protocols for animal infectious disease control measures.

Testing, treatment, and vaccines were organized by a team of local veterinary staff from Sana Adelaide, SouthWest Urgent Care, EVAH, and Oakridge Animal Hospital.

A booster clinic is scheduled for Aug. 6, including five additional dogs to be vaccinated.