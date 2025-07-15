Menu

Economy

More frequent trains, expanded storage touted in northern Manitoba trade corridor

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
The Port of Churchill in Churchill, Manitoba is shown on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. View image in full screen
The Port of Churchill in Churchill, Manitoba is shown on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The company that owns a rail line and port in northern Manitoba says it has increased capacity.

Arctic Gateway Group says a new critical mineral storage facility is now up and running at the Port of Churchill, and a second way freight train, which brings goods to communities along the rail line, has been added to the weekly schedule.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has said the region could be a good route for increased trade with Europe and expansion could fit with the federal government’s plan for nation-building infrastructure.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kinew has been open to the idea of a pipeline and a second port on the bay that might have a longer ice-free season and be further away from the sensitive ecology in the Churchill area.

Arctic Gateway Company CEO Chris Avery says the Port of Churchill has good infrastructure in pace already and the ice-free season is expected to expand with climate change.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

