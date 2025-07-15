Sea Bears guard takes leave from team, expected to return later this season

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Winnipeg Sea Bears is temporarily on the club’s suspended list after stepping away for personal reasons.

The Sea Bears said Tuesday that guard Cody John will be away from the team for “the next several weeks,” and that the team intends to reactivate him later this season.

The club didn’t elaborate on the reason for John’s departure, but said it fully supports his decision.

The six-foot-three-inch 29-year-old, from Mississauga, Ont., was acquired by the Sea Bears as a free agent in June. He has previously played in the CEBL with Saskatchewan, Ottawa, and Hamilton, as well as stints with teams based in Kosovo, Cyprus, and the United Kingdom.