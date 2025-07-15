Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Sea Bears guard takes leave from team, expected to return later this season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 15, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Sea Bears Kick Off 2025 Season
RELATED: The Winnipeg Sea Bears are back in action for the 2025 CEBL season at Canada Life Centre. Global's Daniel Moss is joined by veteran guard Alex Campbell ahead of the Sea Bears' first game of the year. – May 16, 2025
A member of the Winnipeg Sea Bears is temporarily on the club’s suspended list after stepping away for personal reasons.

The Sea Bears said Tuesday that guard Cody John will be away from the team for “the next several weeks,” and that the team intends to reactivate him later this season.

The club didn’t elaborate on the reason for John’s departure, but said it fully supports his decision.

The six-foot-three-inch 29-year-old, from Mississauga, Ont., was acquired by the Sea Bears as a free agent in June. He has previously played in the CEBL with Saskatchewan, Ottawa, and Hamilton, as well as stints with teams based in Kosovo, Cyprus, and the United Kingdom.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Sea Bears Mike Taylor Interview – July 8'
RAW: Winnipeg Sea Bears Mike Taylor Interview – July 8
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

